19-year-old dies after crash near Caruthersville, MO

A 19-year-old has died after a crash in Pemiscot County, Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on County Road 351, one mile west of Caruthersville.

The Nissan Murano traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where she died.

According to the Highway Patrol, she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

