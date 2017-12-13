Man sentenced after child pornography investigation in Pulaski Co., MO

A former Pulaski County, Illinois man will serve time after a child pornography investigation.

Forty-three-year-old Clint Wade Green was sentenced to prison on four charges of receipt of child pornography and one charge of mail fraud in a separate information-involving theft of Pulaski Couty Development Association funds, according to Donald S. Boyle, United States Attorney General for the Southern District of Illinois.

Green will serve 108 months and five years of supervised release on each count of receipt of child pornography and 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release on the count of mail fraud. All sentences will run concurrently.

Green was also ordered to pay $51,881.60 to the PCDA in the mail fraud case.

