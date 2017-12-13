Gov. unveils bicentennial Pepsi can in Marion, IL

Gov. Bruce Rauner joined Pepsi MidAmerica officials to unveil the limited edition Illinois Bicentennial Pepsi can in Marion on Dec. 15.

The commemorative can will be immediately available at stores and markets in central and southern Illinois throughout the Bicentennial year.

“The Bicentennial Pepsi can puts Illinois’ 200th birthday literally in the hands of thousands of Illinoisans,” Rauner said while touring the Marion Pepsi MidAmerica bottling plant. “The way I see it, two great brands have come together to put a spotlight on Illinois and the accomplishments of its people. High on that list is the Crisp family’s stewardship of Pepsi MidAmerica.”

Pepsi MidAmerica is a family-owned business started by the Crisp family in 1936 and run by three generations of family members, including CEO Harry L. Crisp III, who serves on the Illinois Bicentennial Commission.

