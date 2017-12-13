Man arrested after trailer thefts in McCracken County, KY

A man is in custody after police said he was involved in a trailer theft in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department received a report of a stolen trailer on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The trailer was reportedly stolen from the 6000 block of Clinton Road. Deputies followed debris from the trailer to a field in Melber Kentucky where the trail could no longer be seen.

An investigation showed that a white four-door passenger car was seen pulling the stolen trailer on Clinton Road. It was reported that this car was possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Information obtained on Tuesday, Dec. 12 showed that 40-year-old Charles Todd Nanny of Fancy Farm, Ky owned a white Pontiac Grand Prix with a trailer hitch. Nanny's employer suspected that Nanny stole a trailer from him according to officials.

With the assistance of the Graves County Sheriff’s Department, efforts began Tuesday evening to find Nanny or the stolen trailer.

Officials found Nanny at his residence on Dublin Hill Road. Investigators learned that Nanny sold the trailer that he stole from his former employer to 72-year-old Malcolm Blount also of Fancy Farm.They located and seized that trailer from Blount’s residence.

The Graves County Sherriff's Department arrested Blount, charging him with receiving stolen property.

Investigators also learned that Nanny was responsible for the trailer theft on Clinton Road and he had taken the trailer to the residence of 52-year-old Andrew Redden of Lowes, Ky, so that Redden could sell the trailer for him.

Investigators found Redden at his residence but did not find the stolen trailer. However, parts that had been removed from the stolen trailer were located on Redden’s property. Redden further stated he had sold the trailer to 50-year-old William Sullivan of Fancy Farm, KY.

The Graves County Sherriff's Department arrested Redden, charging him with receiving stolen property and tampering with physical evidence.

Sullivan was found at his residence and confirmed that he had purchased the stolen trailer from Redden. Sullivan stated he thought the deal was too good to be true, even asking if the trailer was stolen. Sullivan did purchase the trailer stating he had written a check to Marcy Redden, Andrew Redden’s wife. This trailer was seized from Sullivan and returned to the rightful owner.

The Graves County Sherriff's Department arrested Sullivan, charging him with receiving stolen property.

Graves County Sheriff’s Department followed up with 43-year-old Marcy Redden of Lowes, Ky charging her with receiving stolen property for her role in the sale of a stolen trailer.

Charles Nanny was charged in McCracken County with theft by unlawful taking of $500 or more but under $10,000.

