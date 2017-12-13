Poplar Bluff, MO man accused of pumping shotgun in front of co-worker

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man, who said he was teasing, is accused of pumping a shotgun in front of a co-worker.

Denis D. Kearbey is accused of pumping a shotgun in a city employee’s office.

According to court documents, Kearbey was the Poplar Bluff City Street Department Superintendent at the time.

Court records show on Sept 12, 2017, a city employee told officers Kearbey pumped the shotgun several times in her office and asked if she was scared.

The woman said she was terrified, but didn’t tell Kearbey. He was waving the gun around as well.

Court documents state investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol went to Kearbey’s home where the man denied the claims.

Kearbey did not give troopers consent to search his home for the shotgun and was placed under arrest for unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.

After applying for a search warrant, troopers found a Remington 870 shotgun under a bed. It was taken as evidence.

After interviewing Kearbey at the Jail, investigators say the man told them he took the gun into the office and was “teasing [his co-worker] about being a liberal.”

Investigators say he also told them he pumped the shotgun but didn’t threaten anyone.

He was placed on a 24-hour hold at the time.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27 in Butler County.

