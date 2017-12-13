Ameren IL makes big donation to Herrin House of Hope

A pilot donation program by Ameren Illinois was successful when the company donated $5,264 as well as 2,764 canned goods to the Herrin House of Hope Wednesday morning on December 13.

The donation was the sum of a $2,500 base donation by Ameren in addition to one dollar pledged by the company for every canned good item Ameren employees brought in between November 6 and December 8.

Director of the Herrin House of Hope, John Steve, said the money donation itself will be able to cover almost all the finances of the soup kitchen for a whole month.

"It's going to go towards remaining to keep the lights on," he said, "It'll allow us to keep being the light to shine for those in the darkness who are struggling. What a great opportunity that we will continue to keep providing not just a spiritual need feeling but also fiscally."

Steve said the soup kitchen serves around 125 meals a day.

