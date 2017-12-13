Ameren IL makes big donation to Herrin House of Hope

Please be aware of these scams and contact your local sheriff's office if you are scammed.
A musical light show at a home in Jackson, Missouri is drawing all kinds of attention and helping a good cause.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single vehicle collision on Oaks Road on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6:03 p.m.
Temperatures this evening will be mild but will turn sharply colder after midnight. Lows by the morning will be in the upper 20s.
The Murray Police Department held its annual Christmas Banquet where awards were given to recognize the outstanding work by the officers and employees.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
