Happy National Hot Cocoa Day!

Who doesn't like curling up with a warm cup of hot chocolate?

According to the National Day Calendar, December 13 is National Hot Cocoa Day!

Did you know hot cocoa and hot chocolate are two different things?

Hot cocoa is a warm beverage made with cocoa powder, heated milk or water, and sugar.

The terms hot chocolate and hot cocoa are often used interchangeably by Americans causing a bit of confusion.

To make hot chocolate, we use ground chocolate which contains cocoa butter. It’s mixed with hot milk and is actually a drinking chocolate.

