Happy National Hot Cocoa Day!

Please be aware of these scams and contact your local sheriff's office if you are scammed.
A musical light show at a home in Jackson, Missouri is drawing all kinds of attention and helping a good cause.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single vehicle collision on Oaks Road on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6:03 p.m.
Temperatures this evening will be mild but will turn sharply colder after midnight. Lows by the morning will be in the upper 20s.
The Murray Police Department held its annual Christmas Banquet where awards were given to recognize the outstanding work by the officers and employees.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.
A 10 year old boy in Yazoo City is so affected by bullying, he left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying didn't stop. On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help.
