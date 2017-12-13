Murray State officers and staff collect toys for kids

On Dec. 14, Murray State University police and staff will help Santa distribute toys to Head Start for children in need. It's all part of the 4th annual Murray State Police and Parking Polar Express.

Staff is expecting more than 100 preschoolers, toddlers and infants who will also get a book from Santa. Officers and staff have collected all the toys to be distributed.

The event will be held at the university's police department.

