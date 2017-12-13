EPIC 5K Glow Run at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

EPIC 5K Glow Run at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Come out to the Osage Centre on Sunday, December 31st  from 6:30 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. for the EPIC 5K Glow Run.

This run is a family-friendly event for all ages where participants can celebrate the end of the year in a healthy and fun way. 

The event is a fundraiser that supports the EPIC Coalition and its work to prevent substance misuse.

For more information, call 573-587-1921 or register for this event at www/epicprevention.org/glow.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly