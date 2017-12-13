EPIC 5K Glow Run at Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau

Come out to the Osage Centre on Sunday, December 31st from 6:30 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. for the EPIC 5K Glow Run.

This run is a family-friendly event for all ages where participants can celebrate the end of the year in a healthy and fun way.

The event is a fundraiser that supports the EPIC Coalition and its work to prevent substance misuse.

For more information, call 573-587-1921 or register for this event at www/epicprevention.org/glow.

