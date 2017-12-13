Jackson, MO light display spreads the joy of the holidays

A musical light show at a home in Jackson, Missouri is drawing all kinds of attention and helping a good cause.

It's easy to say the Hubbard family loves lights and anyone that drives by their home at night can see it.

But this isn't just any Christmas display, anyone can tune their car radio to 92.1FM to enjoy the sounds of the season and watch the lights dance in sync to each song.

The show runs from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. nightly through New Years.

Believe it or not, Brian and Angela Hubbard start the process of putting up their display the day after Halloween.

The process isn't easy, each string of lights has to be individually programmed.

But the Hubbard family is doing more than just sharing their joy of the holidays on their lawn, a donation box is located in the front for people to donate to CarePortal.

CarePortal is a nonprofit organization that works with child welfare agencies in the state to provide help for local children and families in need through area churches.

Click here for more information about the Hubbard Family Lights.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.