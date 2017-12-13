VIEWING GUIDE: Tips to seeing the “Super Blue Blood Moon”

Calling all astronomy geeks! Wednesday, Jan. 31 is set to be heavenly. That’s because a super blue blood moon will come into view.
Calling all astronomy geeks! Wednesday, Jan. 31 is set to be heavenly. That’s because a super blue blood moon will come into view.
An Iron County, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday, January 29, 2018. The crash happened in Iron County on Highway 49 just North of Route BB around 10:36 p.m.
An Iron County, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday, January 29, 2018. The crash happened in Iron County on Highway 49 just North of Route BB around 10:36 p.m.
The city of Benton, Illinois is without power at this time. A city-wide outage was reported around 7:50 a.m.
The city of Benton, Illinois is without power at this time. A city-wide outage was reported around 7:50 a.m.
It is a chilly, frosty Tuesday morning. After a cold start, lots of sunshine will help us warm up this afternoon. Highs today will top our near 40 degrees.
It is a chilly, frosty Tuesday morning. After a cold start, lots of sunshine will help us warm up this afternoon. Highs today will top our near 40 degrees.
After news broke of the shooting at Marshall County High School Tuesday Jake Petway, who graduated from the school and has lived in the area his whole life, immediately started to plan a music concert targeted towards community members directly affected by the tragic event.
After news broke of the shooting at Marshall County High School Tuesday Jake Petway, who graduated from the school and has lived in the area his whole life, immediately started to plan a music concert targeted towards community members directly affected by the tragic event.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
In viral videos, the teacher appears to denounce military recruiters and suggest people join the armed forces because they have no other skills.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.
The father of three says he was physically injured and threatened with deportation after being mistakenly added to a gang database.
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
Some people cling to hope for years waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.
Toronto police say they are hunting through backyard gardens and planters across the city for possible victims of a landscaper accused of murdering at least five people and suspected of killing more.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"
"He kept telling my son 'I want the money, I want the money.' My son said 'I don't work here,'" the clerk said. "I said 'that's my son' and he said 'I will kill your son.'"
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.