VIEWING GUIDE: Tips to seeing the “Super Blue Blood Moon” - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

VIEWING GUIDE: Tips to seeing the “Super Blue Blood Moon”

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Calling all astronomy geeks! Wednesday, Jan. 31 is set to be heavenly. That’s because a super blue blood moon will come into view.

To see the “lunar trifecta” in the Heartland, you’ll want to set your alarm early.

Heartland Weekend did the research for you. CLICK HERE for a complete viewing guide, including when you'll be able to see the super blue blood moon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • VIEWING GUIDE: Tips to seeing the “Super Blue Blood Moon”

    VIEWING GUIDE: Tips to seeing the “Super Blue Blood Moon”

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 10:02 AM EST2018-01-30 15:02:28 GMT

    Calling all astronomy geeks! Wednesday, Jan. 31 is set to be heavenly. That’s because a super blue blood moon will come into view.

    Calling all astronomy geeks! Wednesday, Jan. 31 is set to be heavenly. That’s because a super blue blood moon will come into view.

  • Iron Co., MO man seriously injured in late night crash

    Iron Co., MO man seriously injured in late night crash

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 9:56 AM EST2018-01-30 14:56:14 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    An Iron County, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday, January 29, 2018. The crash happened in Iron County on Highway 49 just North of Route BB around 10:36 p.m. 

    An Iron County, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday, January 29, 2018. The crash happened in Iron County on Highway 49 just North of Route BB around 10:36 p.m. 

  • City wide power outage darkens Benton, IL

    City wide power outage darkens Benton, IL

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 9:05 AM EST2018-01-30 14:05:57 GMT
    (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    The city of Benton, Illinois is without power at this time. A city-wide outage was reported around 7:50 a.m.

    The city of Benton, Illinois is without power at this time. A city-wide outage was reported around 7:50 a.m.

    •   
Powered by Frankly