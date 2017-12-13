Ina, IL woman suffers major injuries after vehicle was dragged on I-64

An Ina, Illinois woman suffered major injuries after a crash in Williamson County, IL.

It happened on Interstate 64 in the westbound lanes at milepost 50.5.

According to the Illinois State Police, on Wednesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 a.m., 57-year-old Yumie Payne, of Bartlett, Tennessee, was driving a 2007 Sterling on I-64 in the right lane of traffic. Lori Aydt, 45, of Ina, Il was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry behind the combination vehicle in the same lane.

Aydt was driving faster than Payne and failed to slow down causing her to strike the rear of Payne's vehicle.

Aydt's vehicle was pinned under the rear bumper of the trailer and Payne began to drag the Toyota, before both vehicles stopped on the right-hand shoulder.

Payne was uninjured but Aydt suffered major injuries and was flown to a regional hospital

Police said the cause of the crash was distracted driving. Charges are pending.

