Ina, IL woman suffers major injuries after vehicle was dragged o - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ina, IL woman suffers major injuries after vehicle was dragged on I-64

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An Ina, Illinois woman suffered major injuries after a crash in Williamson County, IL.

It happened on Interstate 64 in the westbound lanes at milepost 50.5.

According to the Illinois State Police, on Wednesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 a.m., 57-year-old Yumie Payne, of Bartlett, Tennessee, was driving a 2007 Sterling on I-64 in the right lane of traffic. Lori Aydt, 45, of Ina, Il was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry behind the combination vehicle in the same lane.

Aydt was driving faster than Payne and failed to slow down causing her to strike the rear of Payne's vehicle.

Aydt's vehicle was pinned under the rear bumper of the trailer and Payne began to drag the Toyota, before both vehicles stopped on the right-hand shoulder.

Payne was uninjured but Aydt suffered major injuries and was flown to a regional hospital

Police said the cause of the crash was distracted driving. Charges are pending.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

  • Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

  • Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-12-14 04:29:43 GMT

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    •   
Powered by Frankly