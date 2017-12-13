Sikeston, MO man sentenced on cocaine, gun charges

A Sikeston, Missouri man has been sentenced to seven years in prison on drug and gun-related charges, according to court records.

Shalimar M. Ross, 38, was sentenced on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Court records show after searching a home on Ross Street in Jan. 2017, officers found two loaded .38 caliber revolvers, a loaded .380 caliber pistol, and baggies containing cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and synthetic marijuana. Ross, who had prior convictions, admitted to having the drugs and guns.

Ross pleaded in court on Sept. 2017 that he had the intent to distribute the drugs, according to court records.

This case was investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

