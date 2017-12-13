Two arrested in Hardin Co., IL after bank robbery, chase

Hardin County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man for robbing a bank in Cave-in-Rock.

It happened at Banterra Bank on Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 2 p.m.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, a white man in his mid to late 30s walked into the bank and demanded cash.

After the robbery, the sheriff's office began patrolling and gathering information from local business and personal security systems in the area.

A video of the vehicle in question was captured before and after the robbery.

On Wednesday, December 13, a video was discovered showing a plate number and a vehicle description that was passed along to local law enforcement.

At approximately 12:43 p.m., an off-duty Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy spotted the vehicle in the southwestern part of Saline County.

Officers followed the vehicle on US Highway 45.

The black 2006 Hummer H-3 neared the I-24 interchange, a Johnson County deputy pulled the vehicle over and took the female driver into custody.

While officers were arresting the female driver, the male passenger slid into the driver seat and fled south on Highway 45 into Vienna.

Deputies started a pursuit through Vienna and into rural areas in northern Johnson County and eventually back into the Tunnel Hill area.

After a 30 minute chase, the male abandoned the vehicle, fled on foot and was taken into custody.

The man was also found to be wanted for bank robbery in West Virginia.

Witnesses said after he got cash, he ran out of the bank and headed north on Canal Street/Highway 1.

A black 2006-2008 Hummer H3 with chrome handles was spotted in the area around the time of the robbery. Investigators believe it may have been used in the robbery.

A woman was driving the Hummer which had out of state plates.

Names of the suspects have not been released at this time due to ongoing investigations between West Virginia and Illinois.

