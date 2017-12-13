UT Martin to live stream fall commencement

The University of Tennesse at Martin will celebrate fall commencement on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m.

Meg Kinnard Hardee, a political and legal affairs reporter with the Associated Press, will address the graduating class in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

The fall commencement ceremony includes students who have completed degrees during both the summer and fall semesters.

The live stream can be seen here for those who can attend in person.

