First Bank Chester branch makes donation to local food pantry

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: First Bank Chester branch) (Source: First Bank Chester branch)
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

First Bank's Chester branch recently made a $500 donation to the Chester Area Christian Food Pantry.

First Bank's Ashley Mooney presented the check to Bob Koenegstein, a representative from the Chester Area Christian Food Pantry.

The pantry serves over 800 families in southern Illinois.

