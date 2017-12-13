First Bank Chester branch makes donation to local food pantry

Investigators with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Cave-in-Rock.
Investigators with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Cave-in-Rock.
One man collided with a Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet truck on the Clarks River Bridge on Wednesday, December 13 at 8 a.m.
One man collided with a Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet truck on the Clarks River Bridge on Wednesday, December 13 at 8 a.m.
Hold on to your hats because it's going to be very windy today. Wind advisories are in effect as gusts could reach 35-40 miles per hour.
Hold on to your hats because it's going to be very windy today. Wind advisories are in effect as gusts could reach 35-40 miles per hour.
The University of Tennesse at Martin will celebrate fall commencement on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m.
The University of Tennesse at Martin will celebrate fall commencement on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m.
Law enforcement in Paducah, Ky. want to ensure everyone in the community is prepared in the event of a mass shooting. Two free training seminars will be held at the Clemens Fine Arts Center at 4810 Alben Barkely Drive. Schools, churches, and local businesses are encouraged to attend.
Law enforcement in Paducah, Ky. want to ensure everyone in the community is prepared in the event of a mass shooting. Two free training seminars will be held at the Clemens Fine Arts Center at 4810 Alben Barkely Drive. Schools, churches, and local businesses are encouraged to attend.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the results in the U.S. Senate special election will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the results in the U.S. Senate special election will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.
A Waggaman shipyard supervisor is accused of taunting a group of African-American workers with a hangman’s noose. At the time, the workers had been discussing the removal of Confederate monuments in New Orleans.
A Waggaman shipyard supervisor is accused of taunting a group of African-American workers with a hangman’s noose. At the time, the workers had been discussing the removal of Confederate monuments in New Orleans.
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.