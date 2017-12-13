Arts Council accepts nominations for two prestigious awards

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting nominations for the Otto F. Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts and for the Friends of the Arts Award.

The winners of these great awards will be announced Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at the Dingeldein Gala at the law firm of Montgomery & Greaser, at 118 Themis Street in Cape Girardeau.

The award ceremony starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $30.

You are asked to RSVP at the Arts Council.

Appetizers for the event will be made by the members of the Dingeldein Committee and other interested parties.

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, January 8, 2018.

Applications can be picked up at the Arts Council or downloaded at this website.

There is also an online nomination form on the web page where you can submit nominations.

You can mail the completed form to the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, PO Box 901, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702 c/o the Dingeldein Committee, or send it to this email.

The Otto F. Dingeldein Award was established in 1975 and is to honor living individuals whose artistic achievements have made an impact on the cultural enrichment of the community.

The award can be given to organizations, artists or non-artists.

The criteria used to pick an award winner consists of an evaluation of the individual’s support of, or participation in the areas of Dance, Music, Writing, Drama or Visual Arts.

The Friend of the Arts Award was created in 2002 and is one of the highest honors the Arts Council can give to an individual, or organization, in the community.

Nominees are involved with the Arts Council in a way that helps our organization achieve its goals for outreach and programming.

This assistance can be delivered through the nominee’s service as a volunteer or through donations of goods or funds.

If you need further information contact the Arts Council at 573-334-9233.

