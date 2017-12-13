Union City, TN man joins U.S. Army recruiting company in Muncie, IN

Army Sgt. Tyler Williamson recently joined the U.S. Army Indianapolis Recruiting Battalion’s Fort Wayne Recruiting Company as a detailed recruiter with the Muncie Recruiting Center in Muncie, Ind.

A native of Union City, Tennessee., Williamson graduated from South Fulton High School, South Fulton, Tenn., in 2006.

Williamson comes to the Muncie Recruiting Center from Fort Sill, Okla., 4th/3rd Air Defense Artillery, where he served as the Battalion Readiness Center Sergeant, which also included a deployment to Kuwait.

He has also performed duties as a launcher crew member for Delta battery, 1st/1st Air Defense Artillery, Okinawa, Japan, and for Delta Battery 3rd/2nd Air Defense Artillery, Fort Sill, Okla.

Williamson’s military awards include: four Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, two Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Driver and Mechanic Badge, the Marksmanship Qualification Badge - Sharpshooter, and the Recruiter Badge.

