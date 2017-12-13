12/13/17 - Device Free Holiday

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

The holidays are a time to create memories with family members from near and far. Lots of people travel great distances to be in the same room with family they rarely see. But it's interesting to see what happens once they get there.

I don't know about your family, but within the first hour of getting to Grandma's house, we all start reaching for that mobile device. I actually watched one of my own family members read and post to Facebook on Thanksgiving Day more than they talked to the people they'd driven across the country to see.

Are we that addicted to electronics? Why do we opt to live our lives through social media instead of in real life? Are virtual friends more important than actual family?

Well, I challenge you to make this Christmas different. What would happen to your holiday if you unplugged this Christmas? My kids would say that the world would end, but I'm willing to bet it won't. As a matter of fact, I bet your holiday will be more memorable if you set your cell phone down.

Let's all have a merry, device free, Christmas this year

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

