First Alert: wind advisories across the Heartland

Hold on to your hats because it's going to be very windy today. Wind advisories are in effect as gusts could reach 35-40 miles per hour.

That also means the fire danger will be very high today, so don't burn anything outside. Several counties and communities have burn bans in place.

You might also want to bring any loose Christmas decorations inside.

Highs today will reach the 50s.

The cold temperatures will return on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 40s, but some areas won't get out of the 30s.

There are rain chances in the seven-day outlook. Sunday looks to be the best chance for rain.

Behind this system, the beginning of next week looks dry and cool but not too cold or windy for a change.

Brian Alworth said that some of our longer-range models have been consistent with bringing a strong upper low across the middle of the country on Christmas weekend, which would likely lead to a swath of various sorts of precipitation in the Midwest. But at this point, it is too early to accurately predict what form the precipitation will take exactly where, but it could be a bit of a travel issue.

