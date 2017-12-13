'Die Hard,' 'Titanic,' and 'The Goonies' added to National Film Registry

Scenes from 2017 National Film Register inductees (clockwise from top left), "The Goonies," "Thelonius Monk: Straight No Chaser," "Boulevard Nights" and "Spartacus" (Source: Library of Congress)

25 motion pictures will be added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

The list includes a band of misfits, a sinking ship, and a well-known superhero.

“The selection of a film to the National Film Registry recognizes its importance to American cinema and the nation’s cultural and historical heritage,” Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress, said. “Our love affair with motion pictures is a testament to their enduring power to enlighten, inspire and inform us as individuals and a nation as a whole. Being tasked with selecting only 25 each year is daunting because there are so many great films deserving of this honor.”

Here's the list of film's that have been added to the National Film Registry:

Ace in the Hole (aka Big Carnival) (1951) Boulevard Nights (1979) Die Hard (1988) Dumbo (1941) Field of Dreams (1989) 4 Little Girls (1997) Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection (1920s-1930s) Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) The Goonies (1985) Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) He Who Gets Slapped (1924) Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905) La Bamba (1987) Lives of Performers (1972) Memento (2000) Only Angels Have Wings (1939) The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918) Spartacus (1960) Superman (1978) Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988) Time and Dreams (1976) Titanic (1997) To Sleep with Anger (1990) Wanda (1971) With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)

You can find more information about each film on The Library of Congress website.

