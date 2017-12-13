Cubs announce 2-year deal with Morrow

The Cardinals on Wednesday acquired Marcell Ozuna from the Marlins, according to reports from national sports writers.
Brandon Morrow has agreed to a two-year contract with the Chicago Cubs, taking one of the top free-agent relievers off the market.
Patrick Kane scored 2:24 into overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their third straight win, 3-2 over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
