New station opens along Amtrak route in southern Illinois

Investigators with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Cave-in-Rock.
One man collided with a Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet truck on the Clarks River Bridge on Wednesday, December 13 at 8 a.m.
Hold on to your hats because it's going to be very windy today. Wind advisories are in effect as gusts could reach 35-40 miles per hour.
The University of Tennesse at Martin will celebrate fall commencement on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m.
Law enforcement in Paducah, Ky. want to ensure everyone in the community is prepared in the event of a mass shooting. Two free training seminars will be held at the Clemens Fine Arts Center at 4810 Alben Barkely Drive. Schools, churches, and local businesses are encouraged to attend.
