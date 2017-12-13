This week in country music: 1975 Freddy Fender

Let's travel back in time and check out the country music scene from the mid-1970's.

This morning we revisit the second week of December, 1975. These were the song at the top of Billboard Magazine's country chart. At number five was Gene Watson with Where Love Begins. It was his second straight top five hit and the follow up to his number three single Love in the Hot Afternoon.

Glen Campbell was at number four with Country Boy (You Got Your Feet in L.A.) It was the second released from Campbell's comeback album Rhinestone Cowboy. The song peaked at number three on the country chart and like Rhinestone Cowboy it was a crossover hit climbing all the way to number 11 on Billboard's Hot 100.

At number three was Billy "Crash" Craddock with Easy as Pie. It was the 12th of his 19 top ten hits in the 1970's.



Freddy Fender held down the number two spot with Secret Love. It was his third number one hit in 1975 following Before The Next Teardrop Falls and Wasted Days and Wasted Nights. Secret Love was originally in the 1953 movie Calamity Jane and performed by Doris Day. The song ended up being a number one pop hit for Day.

Fender and the artist in the number one spot for this week in '75 were responsible for bringing Tex-Mex to country music.

Both Fender and Johnny Rodriguez were known for including Spanish verses to many of their songs. Love Put a Song in My Heart was the last of six number one hits by Rodriguez. While Rodriguez had the most success with the song, it was also covered by Debby Boone, Dean Martin and Charley Pride.

