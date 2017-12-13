5 things to know Dec. 13

Good morning! It's Wednesday, December 13, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Hold on to your hats because it's going to be very windy today. Wind advisories are in effect as gusts could reach 35-40 miles per hour. That also means the fire danger will be very high today, so don't burn anything outside. You might also want to bring any loose Christmas decorations inside. Highs today will reach the 50s. The cold temperatures will return on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 40s, but some areas won't get out of the 30s. There are rain chances in the seven-day outlook. Sunday looks to be the best chance for rain.

Making Headlines

Democrat Doug Jones wins Alabama Senate race: Jones was declared the winner after a contentious race against Republican Roy Moore. Jones is the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate by Alabamians in a quarter century.

Look up! Geminids meteor shower puts on a show: Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold. ?

Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with North Korea: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday softened America's stance on possible talks with North Korea, calling it "unrealistic" to expect the nuclear-armed country to come to the table ready to give up a weapons of mass destruction program that it invested so much in developing .

New films added to National Film Registry: A band of misfits known as the Goonies, a sinking ship, some baseball ghosts and the unrelenting New York cop are being added to the prestigious National Film Registry.

Grab a cup of coffee and start your morning with us on The Breakfast Show! If you aren't close to a TV, you can still watch from your phone or computer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.