Road Rage: What to do if you face an angry driver

A road rage incident in Arnold, Missouri is making news all over the region after a video was released of the incident.

The question is, what are you supposed to do if something like this happens to you?

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the best thing to do is disengage.

Sgt. Clark Parrot with the highway patrol said these huge incidents don't happen often but when they do you need to get away from them quickly that way it doesn't escalate into something huge.



"Disengage from the person, don't try to confront them in any way,” said Sgt. Parrott. “You know slow down pull off to the side of the road, whatever you have to get out of that situation. And then call your local law enforcement agency.”

Sergeant Parrot also said if you see someone driving overly aggressive, calling police can also help others from dealing with this problem.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.