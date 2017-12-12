Murray State loses to St. Louis University 69-55

The Murray State Racers traveled to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Racers lost to SLU 69-55.

The Racers (6-2) came into the Gateway City riding a five-game winning streak. Murray now stands at 4-1 at home and with its first road loss 2-1 away.

The Racers next play versus Marist at the CFSB Center in Murray on Dec. 16.

