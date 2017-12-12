People line up for photos with Santa across the Heartland

During the holiday season, one activity has people in the Heartland smiling.

People are lining up in shopping malls and other locations to take photos with Santa Claus.

Some get full family photos with Saint Nick while others just let the little ones have the fun.

From crying to laughing, the photos present a wide range of reactions to the man in the red suit.

