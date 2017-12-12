NB I-57 at mm 47 open after semi fire in Williamson Co., IL

All lanes of Interstate 57 near mile marker 47 in Williamson County are now open according to Illinois State Police.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the Lake of Egypt Fire Department responded to a semi fire on northbound Interstate 57.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. near Grassy Road.

According to Illinois State Police, the vehicle fire shut down one lane.

The vehicle is a total loss. No one was injured.

Police were waiting for a tow truck to clear the vehicle before opening up the lanes.

The closure lasted for almost three hours.

