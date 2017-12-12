SEMO football hires new offensive coordinator

Patrick Kane scored 2:24 into overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their third straight win, 3-2 over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
The Murray State Racers traveled to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Racers (6-2) came into the Gateway City riding a five-game winning streak.
Former SEMO Quarterback Jeremy McDowell has been hired as the Redhawks new offensive coordinator.
