SEMO football hires new offensive coordinator

Former SEMO Quarterback Jeromy McDowell has been hired as the Redhawks new offensive coordinator.

Head coach Tom Matukewicz made the announcement on Tuesday.

McDowell returns to Southeast after coaching four years at NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa. He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the Mavericks offensive coodinator.

McDowell led a Colorado Mesa offfense that ranked 2nd in the nation with a 46.4 points per game scoring average.

McDowell played quarterback at Southeast from 2001-03 and ranks among the school's all-time leaders in several categories.

