Looking for holiday cash? Missouri's Unclaimed Property may be where to look

Looking for extra cash this holiday season? Missourians may be in luck if they have Unclaimed Property waiting to be claimed.

Unclaimed property can be claimed at ShowMeMoney.com.

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt oversees more than $900 million in unclaimed funds ranging from abandoned bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds and uncollected utility deposits, as well as a variety of other sources.

Schmitt has returned over $41 million of Unclaimed Property since taking office in January of this year.

“A lot of times those in government are focused on taking money away, but we are doing the exact opposite by returning millions of dollars of Unclaimed Property back to its rightful owners,” Schmitt said. “The holiday season is the perfect time to check if you or someone you know has extra cash waiting to claimed on ShowMeMoney.com.”

Anyone wanting to see if they have Unclaimed Property check by visiting ShowMeMoney.com.

They can also sign up for email notifications when new assets come in matching their information.

