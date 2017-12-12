Ozark National Scenic Riverways extends public comment period for the roads, trails management plan

Ozark National Scenic Riverways Superintendent Larry Johnson has extended the public comment period for the Preliminary Alternatives for Roads and Trails Management Plan through Jan. 15, 2018.

The extension of the comment period will allow more opportunity for the public to review and provide comment.

The Preliminary Alternatives can be reviewed here.

The Preliminary Alternatives includes maps illustrations of No-Action Alternative and Two-Action Alternatives. Details are provided in an accompanying newsletter.

The No-Action Alternative aims to continue the current management practices within the Riverways from the 2015 General Management Plan. The Two-Action Alternatives were developed from the input of the public, stakeholder feedback, and the National Park Staff.

The Action Alternatives offer different approaches to roads and trails management throughout the Riverways and represent the diversity of suggestions received during the public scoping process.

Hard copies of the maps are available for review at the public libraries in several of the area's local communities, which include: Van Buren, Eminence, Winona, Mountain View, Summersville, Salem, Ellington, Ellsinore, Grandin, Doniphan, Poplar Bluff and Rolla.

Maps will also be available for review at park headquarters in Van Buren at 404 Watercress Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The comments will assist in determining possible changes and help inform the selection of the National Park Service’s preferred alternative.

The preferred alternative will be presented in the Draft Roads and Trails Management Plan and Environmental Assessment.

A public review and comment are expected to available within the next 18 months.

