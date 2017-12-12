Bevin orders flags to half-staff Wednesday in honor of KY World War II serviceman

A World War II serviceman will be honored in Kentucky on Wednesday by the lowering of the U.S., flag to half-staff.

Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Dec. 13 in honor of a Kentucky serviceman who was killed in action during World War II.

Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Albert Strange, of Mammoth Cave, was 18-years-old when he died in battle in the Pacific theater on Nov. 20, 1943.

Funeral services for Pfc. Strange will be held at 12 noon on Dec. 13 in Cave City. Burial with full military honors will be immediately following at Cave City Cemetery.

The governor is asking citizens, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute by lowering the flag.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.