Poplar Bluff students make recycling a priority

The recycling group at Lake Road helps their classmates dispose of their food trays in designated bins on Friday, Dec. 8, during breakfast service.

A student-led effort at Lake Road is aimed at reducing the elementary school’s carbon footprint.

Students volunteer during breakfast and lunch to separate out food, liquid, plastic and cardboard in recycling bins supplied by Chartwells School Dining Services.

At the end of last school year, outgoing second graders studied a conservation unit in Jessica Burnette’s class and later submitted their proposal to Principal Erica Weadon, who said she is in full support because of the awareness the community project is raising.

“We need your help because people are throwing away things that could be reused or recycled,” the recycling group wrote. “Do you want to live in a world filled with trash?”

Students who volunteer to help their classmates dispose of their waste in the appropriate location are issued vests for purposes of identification in the cafeteria. For their sacrifice, often giving up their recess period, they are rewarded cookies.

Some of the items are accepted at Ozark Foothills Recycling Center. Food Services Director Dixie Harden says she plans on applying for a grant in February to hopefully finance a compost at Lake Road.

