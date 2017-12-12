Cape Girardeau school board approves district leaders

This is a classroom being excited that Emmendorfor was chosen for Clippard Principal. So they gave her a big group hug. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Changes are coming to Cape Girardeau Public Schools in 2018.

The Cape Girardeau school board has approved Mandy Keys as Assistant Superintendent of Special Services. She will step in for Deena Ring who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Mrs. Keys has been with Cape Girardeau Public Schools since 2001 and is the current inclusion specialist, assistant technology, teacher of the visually impaired and orientation and mobility specialist.

“I am honored to serve the staff and students in this new capacity with Cape Girardeau Public Schools, said Mrs. Keys. "I am honored and excited to be selected to work with our current cabinet to meet the needs of all of our students as we educate every child every day."

Julia Unnerstall will become the principal at Alma Schrader Elementary. She's been with Cape Girardeau Public Schools since 1996.

Unnerstall currently serves as the school counselor at Alma Schrader Elementary where she helped the school most recently the Nation School of Character in 2017. Ms. Unnerstall will be replacing Dr. Ruth Ann Orr who will be retiring after 36 years in public education.

“I am both humbled and grateful to serve the students, staff, and community of Cape Girardeau," said Ms. Unnerstall. "I will honor the position, all those who came before me, as well as Alma Schrader's history. Certainly, we will miss Dr. Orr, and will carry on her legacy of pursuing excellence in both academics and character."

Amy Emmenderfer will step in as the principal at Clippard Elementary School. She started as a first-grade teacher at Clippard Elementary in 2004 and became the Principal Intern in 2016. Emmenderfer will be replacing Dr. Sydney Herbst who is set to retire after 31 years in public education.

“I am very humbled to be named the principal at Clippard Elementary, said Emmenderfer. "I feel that this move will be a smooth transition for our students, faculty and parents. I have learned so much from Dr. Herbst over the years and wish her all the best in her retirement this Spring."

The changes will go into effect July 1, 2018.

