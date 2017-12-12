Keeping your kids busy during winter break

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but holiday decorations can come with a sleigh full of dangers for small children. But there are ways to baby proof your home for the holidays.
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but holiday decorations can come with a sleigh full of dangers for small children. But there are ways to baby proof your home for the holidays.
Changes are coming to Cape Girardeau Public Schools in 2018.
Changes are coming to Cape Girardeau Public Schools in 2018.
A road rage incident in Arnold, Missouri is making news all over the region after a video was released of the incident. The question is, what are you supposed to do if something like this happens to you?
A road rage incident in Arnold, Missouri is making news all over the region after a video was released of the incident. The question is, what are you supposed to do if something like this happens to you?
Investigators have caught a man wanted in California on rape charges in Graves County, Kentucky.
Investigators have caught a man wanted in California on rape charges in Graves County, Kentucky.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the beginning steps of updating its master plan to help better the Rend Lake area.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the beginning steps of updating its master plan to help better the Rend Lake area.
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.
An Indiana State Police trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected DUI driver Tuesday night.
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.
The man, who is charged with public lewdness, has been banned from Uber.
The man, who is charged with public lewdness, has been banned from Uber.
A taxi cab driver was shot and killed during an attempted robbery as a passenger sat in the overnight, Newport police said.
A taxi cab driver was shot and killed during an attempted robbery as a passenger sat in the overnight, Newport police said.