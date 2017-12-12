IL man injured in Saline Co. crash with semi

An Eldorado, Illinois man was injured in a crash on US 45 on Dec. 11.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver of a Dodge Dakota was eastbound on US 45 approaching Route 142 when he failed to stop at the light.

His vehicle hit the passenger side of a 2015 International truck. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken by Air Evac to an area hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.