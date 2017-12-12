Stolen UTV investigation in Graves Co., KY

The Graves County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office is investigating after a utility vehicle went missing from Horizon Lawn and Tractor.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon was contacted on Dec. 11 by store management who said the Kubota was stolen over the weekend.

The side by side utility vehicle is described as orange and black with a metal roll cage. It has a hydraulic bed and holds up two people in the cab.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office.

