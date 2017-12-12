Cape Girardeau Salvation Army at 44 percent of goal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Salvation Army at 44 percent of goal

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Lt. Matt DeGonia said the Christmas campaign for the Salvation Army is at the 44 percent mark as of Dec. 8.

They have been collecting donations for 22 days. There are 15 days left to give.

