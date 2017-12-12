Multiple crews respond to grass fire in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

Crews were called to the scene of a grass fire along Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Dec. 12.

This is near the intersection of Highway OO. It happened sometime around 1 p.m.

Millersville Fire Department along with Gordonville responded to the fire.

It is believed the 80-foot long fire was started by a discarded cigarette.

The fire was put out within 20 minutes of crews arriving. No structures were in danger.

