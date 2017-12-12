New school leaders appointed at Cape Girardeau schools

The Cape Girardeau School Board recently approved several new school leaders.

Mandy Keys, Julia Unnerstall and Amy Emmenderfer were approved to their new positions at the monthly school board meeting on December 11. The changes will be effective on July 1, 2018.

Keys replaced Deena Ring as the assistant superintendent of special services. Ring announced her retirement earlier in 2017 after 30 years in public education.

Keys has been with the district since 2001 and is currently the inclusion specialist, assistant technology coordinator, teacher of the visually impaired and orientation and mobility specialist.

Unnerstall will be the Alma Schrader Elementary principal. She came to Cape Girardeau Public Schools in 1996 and is currently the school counselor at Alma Schrader Elementary.

She worked closely with Dr. Ruth Ann Orr, who will be retiring after 36 years in public education, including the last 19 years with Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

Emmenderfer will be the Clippard Elementary principal. She started as a first grade teacher at Clippard in 2004 and then became principal intern in 2016.

Dr. Sydney Herbst will be retiring effective June 2008 after 31 years in public education, including the last 20 years with Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

