2 suspects connected to WI homicide remain in Cape Girardeau jail

Two suspects connected to a Wisconsin homicide investigation were arrested in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

A 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

According to Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they were contacted by OnStar, a navigation system, about a stolen vehicle in city limits.

The Cape Girardeau County Jail names the suspects as Julian Collazo, 21 and Nicole Kazar, 23.

He said officers found the vehicle and the two people inside were arrested.

According to Schmidt, police in Janesville, Wisconsin contacted them about a homicide investigation.

According to Janesville police, evidence linking the two suspects to the death of a 43-year-old woman was found.

On December 9 at around 4:44 p.m., Janesville officers were dispatched to S. River St. where a woman was found dead inside a home.

The Associated Press reported Christine Scaccia-Lubeck was found dead by her mother who went to check on her after failing to reach her by phone Saturday. She was reportedly stabbed at least 30 times.

Police say a search warrant was issued and they collected evidence from the scene. They said her death appeared suspicious and is being treated as a homicide; however, they didn't believe the public was in any danger.

Lieutenant Terry Sheridan with the Janesville, Wisconsin police department says the district attorney there is currently working on warrants to charge Collazo with murder and Kazar with a lesser charge.

Authorities say evidence connects the pair to the brutal stabbing death of a 43-year-old woman.

Once those warrants are filed, Sheridan says they'll work to get Collazo and Kazar back to Wisconsin.

