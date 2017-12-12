Illinois man sentenced in fatal shooting of SEMO student

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a Southeast Missouri State University student during a botched carjacking.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Christopher Grant, of Collinsville, Illinois, was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder and three other charges in the killing of 19-year-old Bobby Christman, of south St. Louis County.

He was sitting in a parked car in January 2015 in St. Louis with his brother and girlfriend when another vehicle pulled up. Police say a gunman opened the rear driver's side door of the parked car and tried to grab the woman's purse. Police say she resisted and Christman was shot when he said something to the gunman, who then fled.

Two others also were indicted in the case.

Christman was in the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.