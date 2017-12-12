This week in music: 1989 Billy Joel

Let's turn back the clock and check some tunes that were blaring out of boom-boxes 28 years ago.

We were about to say goodbye to the 1980's and hello to the 90's. This week in 1989, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville at number five with Don't Know Much. The song had been around since 1980 but it wasn't a hit until Rondstadt and Neville recorded it. It would be Ronstadt's tenth and final top ten hit on the pop charts.

Paula Abdul was at number four with (It's Just) The Way That You Love Me. A re-mixed version of this song was originally released a year earlier, but it stalled at number 88. With the success of other Abdul singles like Straight Up and Forever Your Girl, her record company decided to re-release the song in its original form. It became a huge hit for Abdul peaking at number three.

The number three song for this week in '89 was Blame It On The Rain by Milli Vanilli. It was the German duo's third number one single. It was also Milli Vanilli's final chart-topper before an infamous scandal derailed their career. Milli Vanilli's fortunes sank when it was revealed they did not sing any of the vocals heard on their music.

Phil Collins was in the number two position with Another Day in Paradise. It was the first release from his album But Seriously. The song was about homelessness and was a departure from the dance and pop music from his previous album No Jacket Required.

And Billy Joel took us through history with the song in the number one spot. We Didn't Start the Fire makes references to more than 100 news headlines from 1949, the year Joel was born, and 1989. It was Joel's third and to date his final number one hit. Joel, who is a huge history buff, says he wrote the song because he had just turned 40 and wanted to tell everyone what had happened in his life. But Joel says he won't write a follow up when he turns 80 in 2029.

