3 adults, 2 children injured in I-57 crash in Williamson Co.

Three adults and two children were injured in a crash on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois on Monday night, December 11.

According to Illinois State Police, 22-year-old Darius Bradley, of Bristol, Indiana, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban northbound on I-57 near mile post 44 when it went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons.

The Suburban hit an embankment, causing it to roll over several times before stopping in a grassy area.

Troopers say during the crash a 9-month-old and a one-year-old and their car seats were thrown from the vehicle.

The children were taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to an Evansville, Indiana hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and two adult passengers, 20-year-old Uniqua Bradley and 20-year-old Unique Bradley, both from Bristol, Indiana, were taken to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

The driver was cited for improper lane usage and failure to properly secure a child in a child restraint system (under the age of eight).

