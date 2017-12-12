FIRST ALERT: Cold continues; fire danger higher on Wednesday

It's cold again. Wind chills will be in the 20s by sunrise.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we have a small chance that sprinkles/flurries will clip our northeast counties. We'll wake up cloudy, but we'll get more sunshine this afternoon. Winds will factor in but will die down during the day.

Highs will be in the 40s but it will feel like it's in the 30s this afternoon.

The fire danger will be higher on Wednesday. It will be windy and warmer with no rain in sight. High temperatures will be in the 50s.

The best chances for rain will come in on Sunday. South and east counties will have the best chance for rain; however, drought conditions will continue.

