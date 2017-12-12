5 things to know 12/12

Today is Tuesday, December 12.

First Alert forecast:

It's cold again. Wind chills will be in the 20s by sunrise.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says we have a small chance that sprinkles/flurries will clip our northeast counties. We'll wake up cloudy, but we'll get more sunshine this afternoon. Winds will factor in but will die down during the day.

The fire danger will be higher on Wednesday. It will be windy and warmer with no rain in sight. High temperatures will be in the 50s.

The best chances for rain will come in on Sunday. South and east counties will have the best chance for rain; however, drought conditions will continue.

Making headlines:

The nation is watching as voters in Alabama decide who will head to Washington as the state's newest Senator; Democrat Doug Jones or Republican Roy Moore. Here are five things you need to know about the race.

President Donald Trump said the attempted terrorist attack yesterday in New York highlighted the need to make changes to the nation's immigration system.

Here in the Heartland, a man wanted in Texas who was on the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list was arrested in Murray, Kentucky yesterday.

A photo making the rounds on Facebook of a mountain lion getting a bath may look adorable but turns out to be a hoax. Click here to see it.

Join us for the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more. You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.