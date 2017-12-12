Craft Day at Rend Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Craft Day at Rend Lake

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
INA, IL (KFVS) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is hosting a visit by Santa Claus and a Nature Ornament Craft Day at the Rend Lake Visitor Center.

The event will be on Tuesday, December 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop by to make an ornament, see Santa, and take a picture with Bobber the Water Safety Dog.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Rend Lake Visitors Center at 618-724-2493. 

