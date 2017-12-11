Man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives list taken into custody in Murray, KY

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems in Hayti, Missouri.
The mayor of Carbondale, Illinois will give a state of the city on Tuesday afternoon, December 12.
Crews are at the scene of a field fire along Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. This is near Highway OO.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stolen UTV.
The Cape Girardeau School Board recently approved several new school leaders.
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.
Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged eight suspects after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex left three people injured.
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.
Shelby county woman enters guilty plea after police say she watched her car burn with her baby inside.
Louisville Fire and Rescue Capt. Salvador Melendez said a 48-inch water main broke around 8:05 a.m.
It's been making the rounds on Facebook and elsewhere, a photo of a mountain lion getting a bath in someone's tub. There's even a dab of soap on the big cat's sweet-yet-fierce-looking face. The caption says: FOUND: Cat was at my front door this evening. Ate 3 big cans of tuna. Was covered in dirt and leaves, so we gave him a bath. If you know anyone who is missing a Siamese (maybe) in North Rancho please tell them to PM me." It's shocking and hilarious and shareable, b...
