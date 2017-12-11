Man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives list taken into custody in Murray, KY

A man who was wanted in Texas and was on the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List was taken into custody in Murray, Kentucky on Dec. 11.

According to the Murray Police Department, Herman Henry Fox, 35, was wanted out of Texas for trafficking, prostitution and marijuana possession.

On Dec. 11, Murray police and the U.S. Marshals Service received information about a wanted fugitive from Texas possibly living in Murray Kentucky.

Officers began surveillance on the home where Fox was possibly staying. After hours of surveillance, Fox showed up at the home. Officers were able to take him into custody.

He had a bond out of Texas for $1,015,000. He was charged by Detective Michael Weatherford of the Murray Police Department for being a fugitive from justice, which is a class D felony in the state of Kentucky. This charge will hold Fox in custody pending extradition to Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Fox was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted list on September 11, 2017. He is from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area.

Murray police were assisted in this investigation by the Kentucky State Police and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.