Pink Up - December newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

As part of Pink Up this month, we share how a Heartland woman is using her breast cancer journey to raise awareness. She was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer at the age of 34 and wants young women to know breast cancer has no age limit.

Amanda Hanson will share the details in this month's pink up report on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 on October 12, 2017.

In the meantime, tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to get checked.